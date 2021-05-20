Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.