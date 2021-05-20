Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

