Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 423.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.