Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.