Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

