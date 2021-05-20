Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,691 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,691 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.31 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48.

