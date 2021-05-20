Craig Wehr Sells 4,026 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38.

Craig Wehr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48.

Rexnord stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rexnord by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 102,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

