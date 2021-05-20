Cowen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 754 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 747% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

COWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 355,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 112,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.