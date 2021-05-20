Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 861,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

