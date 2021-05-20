Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $369 million-$381 million.
Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 861,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
