Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $43,761,441. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.66 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

