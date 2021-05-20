Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,603 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $2,462,305.23.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00.

COUP opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $199.66 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.29.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.