Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after buying an additional 544,058 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,075.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $159,287,000 after buying an additional 413,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $379.66 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.51 and a 200-day moving average of $362.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

