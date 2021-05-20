Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corporación América Airports stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Corporación América Airports at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

