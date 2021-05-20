CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CORESTATE Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.80 ($28.00).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

Shares of CCAP opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CORESTATE Capital has a 1 year low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 1 year high of €24.24 ($28.52).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.