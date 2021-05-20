Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $43,743.04 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $43,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 2.30. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.92.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

