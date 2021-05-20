Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $43,743.04 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $43,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CMT stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 2.30. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.92.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 1.64%.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.