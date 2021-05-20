Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,507. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70. Copart has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

