Contrasting Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 83.21%. Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 225.26%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Corvus Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.19 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.