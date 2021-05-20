Contrasting Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $94.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and Beam Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.25 million N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 220,775.18 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -5.02

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -28.95% -26.60% Beam Therapeutics -529,075.00% -103.41% -48.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

