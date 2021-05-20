ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

CFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

