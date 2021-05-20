CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $124,409.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $7.69 million and $124,409.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,056 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

