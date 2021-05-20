Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 9,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

