Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

