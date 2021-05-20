Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.31. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,002. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.62. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

