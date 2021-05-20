Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

