Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 567,051 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,051 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.05% of Glu Mobile worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

