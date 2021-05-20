Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 53,915 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,915 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,724.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

