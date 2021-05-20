Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $627,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE SO opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 84.89%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

