Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $295.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

