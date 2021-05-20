Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Conduent has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

