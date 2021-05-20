Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

CGEN opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 278.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 57,081 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 2,090.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 477,384 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 207.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 259,083 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

