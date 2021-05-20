Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

