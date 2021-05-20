Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,962,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 56,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 766.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 86,593 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

