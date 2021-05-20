Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.