Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,355,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in CubeSmart by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUBE opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

