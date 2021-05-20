Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock worth $109,826,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

