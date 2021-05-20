Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

