Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,996 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $114.67 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

