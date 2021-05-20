Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.30

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 15652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMWAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.