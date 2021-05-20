Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.