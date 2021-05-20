Commercial National Financial Co. (CNAF) to Issue None Dividend of $1.26 on June 4th

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

