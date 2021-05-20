Commerce Bank Sells 6,216 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $168.03 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

