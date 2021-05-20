Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $451.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $440.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.18 and a one year high of $466.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

