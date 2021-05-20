Commerce Bank Has $6.45 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

