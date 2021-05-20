Commerce Bank Has $5.55 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -210.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

