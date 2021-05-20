Commerce Bank Has $5.33 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerce Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

COP stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.