Commerce Bank Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

