Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.19.

CMA stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

