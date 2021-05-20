Comerica Bank Sells 812 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

DEA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,930. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

