Comerica Bank Sells 803 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of NETGEAR worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $167,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,691. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

