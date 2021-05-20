Comerica Bank Sells 3,852 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 288.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

